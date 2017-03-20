Sustained Reduction of Blood Pressure With Baroreceptor Activation Therapy [Original Articles]

From the Department of Medicine, Maastricht University Medical Center and Cardiovascular Research Institute Maastricht , The Netherlands ; Department of Medicine, Zuyderland Medisch Centrum, Sittard, The Netherlands ; Department of Medicine, University of Rochester, NY ; Department of Medicine, University of Chicago Medicine, IL ; Department of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles ; and Department of Nephrology, Medizinische Hochschule Hannover, Germany .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.