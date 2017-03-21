Suicide Often Leaves Mental, Physical Woes in Surviving Spouse
The loss of a spouse is never easy, but the loss of a spouse to suicide may be even more devastating, leading to a greater risk of a host of mental and physical problems, Danish researchers suggest. Surviving partners are more likely to develop post-traumatic stress disorder , depression, anxiety and other mood disorders.
