Suburban Democrats play role in city endorsements
Suburban Democrats are playing a role in deciding who gets endorsed by the party to run for Rochester city offices. The situation led Assemblyman David Gantt and the Democratic Black Caucus to cry foul Thursday, two days after Democrats representing three of the 10 legislative districts failed to endorse incumbent Mayor Lovely Warren.
