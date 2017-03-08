Still no power for 125K customers in Western NY
Utility crews from other states and Canada were assisting efforts to restore power to more than 125,000 western New York homes and businesses still without electricity service after Wednesday's devastating windstorm. Most of the outages Friday are in Monroe County, which includes the city of Rochester, with about 85,000 customers without power.
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|whats your opinion on haha's disappeare?
|3 hr
|perfect
|7
|why won't Florida ieny die??
|7 hr
|Bruce popper
|5
|Preet
|8 hr
|Bruce popper
|4
|Monroe County Power Out
|10 hr
|IescapedNY
|6
|Don't get your panties all knotted up.
|10 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
|President Trump Enjoying Another Weekend At Mar...
|11 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|Two People Shot In Rochesters In Drive you Shoo...
|12 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
