Stephen Sulkes Honored with First-Ever Golisano Global Health Leadership Award

Stephen B. Sulkes, M.D., a professor at Golisano Children's Hospital and co-director of the Strong Center for Developmental Disabilities, was selected as one of seven recipients of the first-ever Golisano Global Health Leadership Award. Presented by the Golisano Foundation and Special Olympics, the award was presented to Sulkes at a ceremony Sunday, March 19 in Schladming, Austria, at the 2017 Special Olympics Winter World Games.

