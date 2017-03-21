Stephen Sulkes Honored with First-Ever Golisano Global Health Leadership Award
Stephen B. Sulkes, M.D., a professor at Golisano Children's Hospital and co-director of the Strong Center for Developmental Disabilities, was selected as one of seven recipients of the first-ever Golisano Global Health Leadership Award. Presented by the Golisano Foundation and Special Olympics, the award was presented to Sulkes at a ceremony Sunday, March 19 in Schladming, Austria, at the 2017 Special Olympics Winter World Games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Rochester.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gorsuch: He will be a great Supreme Court Justice.
|9 min
|IescapedNY
|4
|Mark c die
|15 min
|John
|4
|FBI & NSA: TRUMP Is a Full Of Sh..
|16 min
|IescapedNY
|6
|Brighton High School Principal Named "Principal...
|2 hr
|Bruce popper
|10
|Trumps Owes Mr Obama an Apology
|5 hr
|IescapedNY
|11
|We Just Had our 2016 Taxes Done
|6 hr
|Bruce popper
|5
|Stephen Hawking Slams Trump's Environmental Policy
|7 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC