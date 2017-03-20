States find closed prisons can be a tough sell
Perched atop an Adirondack mountain, the 325-acre site for sale seems to have everything a developer could want: spectacular views, a man-made lake and close proximity to the tourist destination of Saratoga Springs. Oh, and former President Ulysses S. Grant lived out his final days in a home next door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brighton High School Principal Named "Principal...
|25 min
|Bruce popper
|7
|Trumps Owes Mr Obama an Apology
|37 min
|IescapedNY
|11
|FBI & NSA: TRUMP Is a Full Of Sh..
|41 min
|IescapedNY
|5
|Gorsuch: He will be a great Supreme Court Justice.
|1 hr
|Bruce popper
|2
|We Just Had our 2016 Taxes Done
|2 hr
|Bruce popper
|5
|Mark c die
|2 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
|Stephen Hawking Slams Trump's Environmental Policy
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC