State Probes Into NY Utilities' Windstorm Response Sought
Local officials are joining Gov. Andrew Cuomo in calling for state regulators to investigate how utilities responded to last week's windstorm that knocked out power to more than 200,000 customers in western New York. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz wants the Department of Public Services to conduct an investigation into NYSEG's response to Wednesday's storm that left tens of thousands of homes and businesses in the Buffalo area without power.
