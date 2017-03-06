St. Patrick's Day parade weather for ...

St. Patrick's Day parade weather for Upstate NY: Very cold

After a warm week, temperatures plunge in Upstate New York just in time for some major St. Patrick's Day parades . Wind chills could be in the single digits when parades in Syracuse, Utica, Albany, Buffalo and Rochester kick off this Saturday.

