Slammer Sale: States find closed prisons can be a tough sell

Perched atop an Adirondack mountain, the 325-acre site for sale seems to have everything a developer could want: spectacular views, a man-made lake, close proximity to the tourist destination of Saratoga Springs and, oh, former President Ulysses S. Grant lived out his final days in a home next door. But the property on Mount McGregor was also a former New York state prison, and if history is any guide, it will be a tough sell.

