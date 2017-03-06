Shocking video: Driver slams into gir...

Shocking video: Driver slams into girl in Rochester-area hit and run

15 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Police in the Rochester area have released a disturbing new video showing the moment a car slammed into a teen crossing the street, then drove away before help arrived. Monroe County sheriff's deputies are searching for the driver of the 2016 Toyota Camry that struck the 13-year-old pedestrian as she crossed the street on Feb. 5, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reported.

