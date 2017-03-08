Sheppard wins Democratic committee endorsement
Rochester mayoral candidate James Sheppard, a county legislator and former police chief, won the endorsement of Democratic committees representing three legislative districts Tuesday night, beating out incumbent Mayor Lovely Warren and a third Democrat, former broadcast journalist Rachel Barnhart. "We feel a groundswell among Democrats for change.
