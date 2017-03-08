Several JCCs Again Receive Called In, Emailed Bomb Threats
More than 150 threats have been received by JCCS, Jewish schools and other Jewish institutions since the beginning of the year, according to Secure Community Network, which coordinates security across Jewish organizations in North America. Threats were reported at JCCs in Rochester, New York; Chicago, Illinois, Indianapolis, Indiana; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Cleveland, Ohio; Houston, Texas; and Vancouver, British Columbia.
