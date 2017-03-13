Semi-finalists selected for 2017 Rochester Venture Challenge
The 2017 Rochester Venture Challenge competition has selected eight semi-finalists from a pool of 35 companies, officials announced Friday. "As usual, the selection committee had a very difficult time picking the eight semi-finalists from the many great companies that applied this year," said James Senall, president of High Tech Rochester Inc. in a statement.
