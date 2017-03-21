Second annual Scholars' Symposium is Thursday at GCC: Keynote...

When Genesee Community College hosts its second annual Scholars' Symposium on Thursday, March 30 , students, faculty, staff, community leaders and friends will showcase some of their most inspired work. Presented by the Genesee Community College Undergraduate Research & Creative Activities Committee, the full-day event includes presentations, performances, exhibits and guest speakers -- all focused on the most inventive and bright the minds of our community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.