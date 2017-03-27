Sacred Ground. The history of Rochester's Jewish Cemeteries
Pat Taney was asked about the history of two Jewish cemeteries, located on the Greece-Rochester border for his Good Question segment. Rose Marie Lombard asked Pat why the cemeteries are located in a part of Rochester that has never really had a large Jewish population.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MARKET: Worst Slump Since Jimmy Carter
|39 min
|IescapedNY
|1
|Open Enrollment for IescapedNY Starts April 1
|54 min
|IescapedNY
|4
|Fat Ass McFatten is upset
|55 min
|Jimmy
|6
|Trump Pertified of Sally Yates Testifying
|58 min
|IescapedNY
|9
|What happened to my hometown?
|1 hr
|y81ankky05
|1
|Manafort gone, his associate remains key to Tru...
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|10
|trump 32% approval rating.
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC