Rochester woman charged with possession following hotel raid
A Rochester woman was charged with drug possession after police raided her hotel room Tuesday at the Ramada Inn off Route 3. Erin S.R. Sargent, 23, of Rochester, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Members of the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force executed a search warrant of room 221 of the hotel Tuesday after Ramada Inn staff complained of possible drug activity.
