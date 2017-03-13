Rochester Advertising Federation holds ADDYs
The Rochester Advertising Federation, an affiliate of the American Advertising Federation, held its 26th annual American Advertising Awards--known as the ADDYs--on Thursday night with record-breaking attendance. The event recognizes Rochester marketers and advertisers, and honored over 80 area professionals this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Key Senators : No Evidence Trump Wiretapped
|9 min
|IescapedNY
|8
|Trump Now Has The Support For Health Care Bill.
|18 min
|IescapedNY
|5
|Tom Golisano Says Buh Bye Rochester, Buh Bye.
|25 min
|IescapedNY
|4
|Liberal Debate? #5, #5, #5...
|29 min
|IescapedNY
|12
|GCHQ Slaps Down Trump's Wiretap Allegations
|43 min
|IescapedNY
|2
|Secret Service Laptop Swiped, Trump Stuff Onboard
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
|How did everyone cope with the snow?
|4 hr
|perfect
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC