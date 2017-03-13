Rochester Advertising Federation hold...

Rochester Advertising Federation holds ADDYs

The Rochester Advertising Federation, an affiliate of the American Advertising Federation, held its 26th annual American Advertising Awards--known as the ADDYs--on Thursday night with record-breaking attendance. The event recognizes Rochester marketers and advertisers, and honored over 80 area professionals this year.

