Reconnect Rochester to host screening at the Little
Reconnect Rochester will host a screening of short films about moving around Rochester March 15. Rochester Street Films: Moving Beyond the Automobile is the big-screen debut of short films by Alex Freeman, Nate Butler and Ericka Jones. The films explore three different perspectives on moving around Rochester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump Hit It Out Of The Park Last Nig...
|23 min
|IescapedNY
|5
|TRUMP: Generals Lost SEAL
|27 min
|IescapedNY
|2
|Rochester Crime Statistics To Be Released At 10...
|34 min
|IescapedNY
|20
|TRUMP FACT CHECK: Keystone Pipeline
|43 min
|IescapedNY
|2
|Presidents Speach Made Me Realise What A Great ...
|51 min
|IescapedNY
|14
|13WHAM Anchor Don Alhart to work until he drops... (Jan '13)
|1 hr
|skidmark
|87
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|Banana Republican
|902
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC