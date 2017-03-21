Potsdam Police Department Blotter, Ma...

Potsdam Police Department Blotter, March 20

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: North Country Now

Lillian J. Swail, 23, of Rochester was ticketed for failure to wear a seatbelt while operating a vehicle southbound on Pierrepont Avenue. She was ticketed, released and is scheduled to appear in town court April 5, at 10 a.m. 1046 Traffic Stop on Barrington Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gorsuch: He will be a great Supreme Court Justice. 7 hr IescapedNY 5
FBI & NSA: TRUMP Is a Full Of Sh.. 7 hr IescapedNY 7
Mark c die 9 hr John 4
Brighton High School Principal Named "Principal... 11 hr Bruce popper 10
Trumps Owes Mr Obama an Apology 14 hr IescapedNY 11
We Just Had our 2016 Taxes Done 15 hr Bruce popper 5
Stephen Hawking Slams Trump's Environmental Policy 16 hr IescapedNY 3
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,076 • Total comments across all topics: 279,726,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC