Police officer let women TWERK on his patrol car

5 min ago

Police officer is under fire for letting women TWERK on his patrol car after they were denied entry to a club A police officer in Rochester, New York, has been chewed out by his chief after he let several women twerk on the hood of his car after they were refused entry into a nightclub. A video was posted on Twitter at the weekend showing several African American women gyrating provocatively on the hood of the patrol car as two officers watched on.

