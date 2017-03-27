Parents Accused of Leaving Kids Alone at Mall While Working Both Devastated
The parents accused of leaving their three children on a bench at Eastview Mall in Victor while they worked spoke briefly to us on Monday. Deputies said they left their three children: an 8-year-old, 6-year-old and one-month-old unsupervised for six hours Saturday on a bench outside the Lord and Taylor department store while they went to work for a custodial contractor.
