Opt-in or Opt-out, that is the question

Opt-in or Opt-out, that is the question

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

You may have heard of the opt-out movement, but now there's a group of people promoting the opposite. They want your student to take the New York State Assessment Test.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Voters Split on Trump Poll 12 min IescapedNY 1
Old diaper wearing geezer from Florida lakeland 16 min Bruce popper 1
Spinning the Intelligence Committee Hearings 18 min Bruce popper 4
NUNEZ: Deep 6's House Russian Probe 23 min IescapedNY 3
Trumps Owes Mr Obama an Apology 29 min IescapedNY 24
Bruce popper has no life 50 min Bruce popper 1
Perfect pooped in his car 51 min Bruce popper 1
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,012 • Total comments across all topics: 279,759,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC