Opt-in or Opt-out, that is the question
You may have heard of the opt-out movement, but now there's a group of people promoting the opposite. They want your student to take the New York State Assessment Test.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voters Split on Trump Poll
|12 min
|IescapedNY
|1
|Old diaper wearing geezer from Florida lakeland
|16 min
|Bruce popper
|1
|Spinning the Intelligence Committee Hearings
|18 min
|Bruce popper
|4
|NUNEZ: Deep 6's House Russian Probe
|23 min
|IescapedNY
|3
|Trumps Owes Mr Obama an Apology
|29 min
|IescapedNY
|24
|Bruce popper has no life
|50 min
|Bruce popper
|1
|Perfect pooped in his car
|51 min
|Bruce popper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC