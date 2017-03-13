Officials: 6 People Died In Western NY Windstorm's Aftermath
Authorities say last week's windstorm in western New York resulted in six deaths, all of them occurring in the storm's aftermath. Officials in Monroe County, which includes the city of Rochester, say there were no deaths or serious injuries during the violent weather that struck the region last Wednesday.
