Officials: 6 People Died In Western N...

Officials: 6 People Died In Western NY Windstorm's Aftermath

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

Authorities say last week's windstorm in western New York resulted in six deaths, all of them occurring in the storm's aftermath. Officials in Monroe County, which includes the city of Rochester, say there were no deaths or serious injuries during the violent weather that struck the region last Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Trump Capable of Telling the Truth 4 min IescapedNY 16
Thank God it was Trump! 7 min IescapedNY 7
Rochester TOPIX is Equal in SPAM to Utica 18 min IescapedNY 33
hey hey ho ho funk and wagnalls has to go! 43 min Bruce popper 1
Time-Warner, now Spectrum, Sucks 1 hr IescapedNY 14
the funk and wagnalls era on Topix is over 1 hr IescapedNY 3
Wease picks his fights (Jul '15) 1 hr slammer is a pedo... 914
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Monroe County was issued at March 15 at 10:24AM EDT

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,549 • Total comments across all topics: 279,566,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC