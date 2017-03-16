NY lawmakers near deal on Uber for Up...

NY lawmakers near deal on Uber for Upstate: reports

State lawmakers are saying they've reached a "tentative" agreement that would bring ride-booking apps like Uber and Lyft to Upstate New York by the summer, according to news reports. The details are still being finalized, lawmakers told new outlets, and the agreement won't be official until the state budget is complete.

