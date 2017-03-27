NY fights 'sanctuary cities' crackdown

NY fights 'sanctuary cities' crackdown

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

New York will continue to fight efforts by the federal government to revoke federal aid from cities that refuse to comply with federal immigration enforcement laws. NY fights 'sanctuary cities' crackdown New York will continue to fight efforts by the federal government to revoke federal aid from cities that refuse to comply with federal immigration enforcement laws.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drunk Judge Pisatchio gets her license back 2 hr IescapedNY 4
Sunday's protest in California. 3 hr IescapedNY 13
MARKET: Dollar At Two Month Low 5 hr IescapedNY 9
News Immigrant family's detention prompts angry demo... 6 hr IescapedNY 7
Manafort gone, his associate remains key to Tru... 6 hr IescapedNY 4
Trump's Buget Proposal Going Nowhere 9 hr IescapedNY 3
haha found 12 hr perfect 14
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,189 • Total comments across all topics: 279,868,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC