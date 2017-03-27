NY fights 'sanctuary cities' crackdown
New York will continue to fight efforts by the federal government to revoke federal aid from cities that refuse to comply with federal immigration enforcement laws. NY fights 'sanctuary cities' crackdown New York will continue to fight efforts by the federal government to revoke federal aid from cities that refuse to comply with federal immigration enforcement laws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drunk Judge Pisatchio gets her license back
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|4
|Sunday's protest in California.
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|13
|MARKET: Dollar At Two Month Low
|5 hr
|IescapedNY
|9
|Immigrant family's detention prompts angry demo...
|6 hr
|IescapedNY
|7
|Manafort gone, his associate remains key to Tru...
|6 hr
|IescapedNY
|4
|Trump's Buget Proposal Going Nowhere
|9 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
|haha found
|12 hr
|perfect
|14
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC