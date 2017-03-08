NY Cardinal to celebrate mass at former Syracuse Bishop Moynihan's funeral services
Hundreds of people are expected over two days to attend funeral services for the Rev. James M. Moynihan, the former bishop of the Syracuse Diocese who died Monday at the age of 84. Those who come to pay their respects can expect to hear bagpipes, the bishop's favorite songs sung in Latin and readings of his favorite Bible verses.
