NY Appeals Court to Hear Murder Charges Dismissal Case
A New York appeals court will hear arguments in the case of a former Ivy League student who stood trial in the slaying of his father. The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court in Rochester is scheduled Wednesday to hear the Monroe County prosecutor's appeal of a county judge's dismissal of murder charges against Charles Tan.
