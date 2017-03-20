Novel Beam Pattern Could Have Applications for Ultrasound, Radar

Light Is the Ultimate Medium for High-Speed Communications Silicon photonics is widely considered a key enabling technology for further development of optical interconnect solutions needed to address growing traffic on the internet. From the first submarine... SCHOTT's Newest Light Cables SCHOTT has developed medical light cables with eco-friendly PURAVIS high purity glass optical... High-Power Beamsplitter Cubes and Waveplates Lambda has a reputation for high quality polarizers at an affordable price.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Photonics Spectra.