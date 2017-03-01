Norton Honored with HPNA Distinguishe...

Norton Honored with HPNA Distinguished Researcher Award

Sally Norton, Ph.D., R.N., F.P.C.N., F.A.A.N ., a nationally recognized expert in research dedicated to improving the care of patients with advanced illnesses, has been honored with the prestigious Distinguished Researcher Award from the Hospice & Palliative Nurses Association . The award recognizes nurse researchers who have made significant contributions to the science that has allowed the specialty of palliative nursing to evolve and mature.

