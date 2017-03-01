Norton Honored with HPNA Distinguished Researcher Award
Sally Norton, Ph.D., R.N., F.P.C.N., F.A.A.N ., a nationally recognized expert in research dedicated to improving the care of patients with advanced illnesses, has been honored with the prestigious Distinguished Researcher Award from the Hospice & Palliative Nurses Association . The award recognizes nurse researchers who have made significant contributions to the science that has allowed the specialty of palliative nursing to evolve and mature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Rochester.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|18 min
|Libs are fake news
|903
|Trump Gives Great Speech. No Need For lil boobi...
|7 hr
|IescapedNY
|6
|TRUMP: Generals Lost SEAL
|7 hr
|Urine Trump Terri...
|3
|Trump set to LIE to Congress & America tonite
|7 hr
|Urine Trump Terri...
|4
|Bruce Popper Has Joined the IescapedNY Campaign
|8 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
|Presidents Speach Made Me Realise What A Great ...
|10 hr
|IescapedNY
|16
|President Trump Hit It Out Of The Park Last Nig...
|12 hr
|IescapedNY
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC