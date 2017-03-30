NFL Player Quentin Gause Inspires Roc...

NFL Player Quentin Gause Inspires Rochester City School Seniors

Denver Broncos Linebacker, Quentin Gause talked to senior students at Edison Tech about hard work, perseverance, and the importance of education! RCSD Executive Director of Student Support Services, Ruth Turner, Edison Tech Principal, Walter Larkin Jr., Henderson Ford General Management, Aki Henderson, and Denver Bronco Linebacker, Gause and James Monroe Students. Gause, motivated the students through his own personal experiences and pushed them to overcome adversity.

