Nazareth College brings 9 TO 5 to Cal...

Nazareth College brings 9 TO 5 to Callahan Theater

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Nothing screams comedy like a workplace fantasy sequence. The Nazareth College Theatre and Dance Department will take on the stage version of 9 to 5: the Musical, based on the 1980 hit film of the same name, April 21-22 at 7:30pm and April 23 at 2 pm in the Callahan Theatre at the Nazareth College Arts Center .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Winter Storm Warning In Effect 1 hr Bruce popper 3
So Now WE KNOW WHY Trolls HERE! 3 hr Paid to Troll 1
iescapedny Florida why do u post here 7 hr Bruce popper 1
NYS Ed. To scrap reading and writing for Teachers 8 hr perfect 23
Florida ieny 8 hr IescapedNY 3
ieny florida is a fraud. 9 hr perfect 3
Progesterone, Endometrin Vaginal Inserts 100mg 11 hr IescapedNY 5
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,872 • Total comments across all topics: 279,504,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC