NAACP head: Sessions pledges to enfor...

NAACP head: Sessions pledges to enforce civil rights laws

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Brooks said he met with Sessions over concerns that rece... . NAACP President Cornell William Brooks speaks outside the Justice Department in Washington, Friday, March 3, 2017, following a meeting with Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Should Get Out Of Washington For A Couple... 27 min IescapedNY 8
Arctic Cold Putting A Damper On Rochester NY Sh... 48 min IescapedNY 2
Trump Planning Major Cuts To Foriegn Aid Budget 1 hr IescapedNY 12
Rochesters March For Education Interesting Picture 1 hr IescapedNY 13
Drumbeat Louder for Trump Taxes 1 hr IescapedNY 3
Chilly start in CrapChester this morning? 1 hr Bruce popper 12
Where is Kellianne Con-Job? 2 hr IescapedNY 2
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,382 • Total comments across all topics: 279,332,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC