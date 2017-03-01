Muslims Hasten To Right Toppled Jewis...

Muslims Hasten To Right Toppled Jewish Headstones In Rochester

Soon after a Jewish cemetery was found vandalized in Rochester, New York in the third such incident in two weeks, local Muslims were on the scene helping clean up the damage, in another sign of an interfaith alliance that's been forged between two communities both targeted by a spike in hate crimes. Police have been investigating as a hate crime the toppling of almost two dozen headstones in the Waad Hakolel Cemetery, the third incident of its kind in the past two weeks, after Jewish burial grounds in Philadelphia and St. Louis were defaced.

