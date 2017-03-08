More than 100,000 customers without p...

More than 100,000 customers without power in upstate New York

16 hrs ago

More than 100,000 customers remained without power in upstate New York on Friday and were told that some outages could last for days after fierce winds toppled power lines and damaged homes and businesses. Utilities companies reported that nearly 127,000 customers were without power as of 1 a.m. local time as crews continued to access the damage, remove trees and repair power lines after 70 mph wind gusts blew through the area on Wednesday.

