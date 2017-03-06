More Jewish Institutions Get Bomb Thr...

More Jewish Institutions Get Bomb Threats Days After Copycat Arrest

More Jewish institutions received bomb threats Tuesday, ending a short lull in incidents since Friday, when the FBI arrested a man accused of making eight threats. Five Jewish Community Centers, a Jewish day school in Florida and offices for the Anti-Defemation League all received threats.

