Metro Footcare Joins UR Medicine

Read more: University of Rochester

Metro Footcare, which has four podiatry practices in the Rochester area that have served patients for more than two decades, has joined UR Medicine effective March 1. It has become a division of UR Medicine's Department of Orthopaedics & Rehabilitation and is now known as UR Medicine Podiatry. "We are excited to become part of UR Medicine and what this means for patients, who will continue to receive exceptional podiatric care while gaining access to the excellent Orthopaedic services and surgical facilities offered by UR Medicine," said Pearce Sloan, DPM, FACFAS.

