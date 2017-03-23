Marketing firm 5LINX's partners charg...

Marketing firm 5LINX's partners charged with cheating investors

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

On Thursday federal prosecutors charged the three former partners in the company with illegally diverting more than $4 million of company money into their own pockets. Marketing firm 5LINX's partners charged with cheating investors On Thursday federal prosecutors charged the three former partners in the company with illegally diverting more than $4 million of company money into their own pockets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trumps Owes Mr Obama an Apology 3 hr Mary 28
The John era on topix is over 3 hr John 6
Perfect pooped in his car 11 hr perfect 2
Voters Split on Trump Poll 11 hr IescapedNY 2
Florida Tard Destroys 15 of Neighbor's Homes 12 hr IescapedNY 1
Old diaper wearing geezer from Florida lakeland 12 hr Bruce popper 1
Spinning the Intelligence Committee Hearings 12 hr Bruce popper 4
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,425 • Total comments across all topics: 279,771,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC