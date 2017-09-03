March wind storm cleanup: What you ne...

March wind storm cleanup: What you need to know

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: 13WHAM

With 105,000 homes and businesses without power across the greater Rochester region, there is much to know about the wind storm and the cleanup afterward. There are currently 150 school and day care closings across our area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 13WHAM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
3 Blacks Detained After Lyell Ave. Standoff Now... (Dec '14) 43 min Hood Hoe 9
I'm using IescapedNY, too 1 hr IescapedNY 13
Fake IescapedNY Sinking with Trump 1 hr IescapedNY 4
RFCBF wash your booty hole 2 hr Bruce popper 2
Trump Should Get Out Of Washington For A Couple... 2 hr IescapedNY 9
Michelle Obama Best First Lady? 4 hr IescapedNY 3
How's The Weather In Crapchesters? Little Winds? 4 hr IescsapedNY 9
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,481 • Total comments across all topics: 279,433,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC