March wind storm cleanup: What you need to know
With 105,000 homes and businesses without power across the greater Rochester region, there is much to know about the wind storm and the cleanup afterward. There are currently 150 school and day care closings across our area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 13WHAM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Blacks Detained After Lyell Ave. Standoff Now... (Dec '14)
|43 min
|Hood Hoe
|9
|I'm using IescapedNY, too
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|13
|Fake IescapedNY Sinking with Trump
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|4
|RFCBF wash your booty hole
|2 hr
|Bruce popper
|2
|Trump Should Get Out Of Washington For A Couple...
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|9
|Michelle Obama Best First Lady?
|4 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
|How's The Weather In Crapchesters? Little Winds?
|4 hr
|IescsapedNY
|9
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC