March Matchness: SMD Grads Excitedly Learn Where They're Headed Next

Soon-to-be-doctor John Mariano knew just how we was going to celebrate after he opened his Match Day envelope and learned he got his top choice to stay in Rochester and complete his physician training in URMC's Internal Medicine-Pediatrics residency program. "My mom recently did one of those online genealogy searches and found out that she's 90 percent Irish," said the 2007 Aquinas High School graduate and Greece native.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Rochester.