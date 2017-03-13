March Matchness: SMD Grads Excitedly Learn Where They're Headed Next
Soon-to-be-doctor John Mariano knew just how we was going to celebrate after he opened his Match Day envelope and learned he got his top choice to stay in Rochester and complete his physician training in URMC's Internal Medicine-Pediatrics residency program. "My mom recently did one of those online genealogy searches and found out that she's 90 percent Irish," said the 2007 Aquinas High School graduate and Greece native.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Rochester.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty little needle secret
|4 hr
|Bruce popper
|12
|Does the mafia still exist in Rochester? (Jul '08)
|4 hr
|Bruce popper
|303
|Building Contractor Guilty of Fraud (Sep '09)
|5 hr
|Jimmy fritz
|16
|GCHQ Slaps Down Trump's Wiretap Allegations
|8 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
|Tom Golisano Says Buh Bye Rochester, Buh Bye.
|9 hr
|IescapedNY
|6
|Key Senators : No Evidence Trump Wiretapped
|10 hr
|IescapedNY
|8
|Trump Now Has The Support For Health Care Bill.
|10 hr
|IescapedNY
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC