MAP: 145 Bomb Threats Strike Jewish Community - And Counting
Five ADL locations, several Jewish day schools, two synagogues and a Jewish Children's Museum in Crown Heights have also received threats. Several public schools across the country have also been inundated with anti-Semitic graffiti , swastika leaflets and " offensive posts ."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Love NY?
|3 min
|THE epidemic
|3
|Manafort gone, his associate remains key to Tru...
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
|Trump Promise Tracker
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|8
|NUNEZ: Deep 6's House Russian Probe
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
|Trumps Owes Mr Obama an Apology
|11 hr
|IescsapedNY
|21
|Spinning the Intelligence Committee Hearings
|12 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
|President Don' T. Care Health Act
|12 hr
|IescsapedNY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC