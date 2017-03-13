MAP: 144 Bomb Threats Strike Jewish Community - And Counting
Five ADL locations, several Jewish day schools, an egalitarian synagogue in Framingham, Massachusetts and a Jewish Children's Museum in Crown Heights have also received threats. The latest round of bomb threats occurred on March 14 and 15 and targeted U.S. JCCs in St. Louis, Baltimore, Atlanta, and Omaha.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's 2005 taxes: No big deal
|4 min
|IescsapedNY
|6
|Is Trump Capable of Telling the Truth
|44 min
|Tommy
|21
|Rochester TOPIX is Equal in SPAM to Utica
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|39
|has Florida ieny FINALLY died??
|1 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
|Saratoga Springs, NY sends it tard regards
|2 hr
|Truth hurts liberals
|2
|Project Veritas
|2 hr
|iescapedNY
|3
|Down Goes Muslim Ban Ver2.0
|2 hr
|iescapedNY
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC