Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for $60,000 heroin, cocaine bust new

A Rochester man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in state prison for drug and weapons charges after a cocaine and heroin bust last March. State Supreme Court Judge Alex R. Renzi sentenced 34-year-old David Berry to 12 years with five years of post-release supervision for criminal possession of a weapon 2nd.

