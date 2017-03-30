Man Dies Following March 22 Crash in ...

Man Dies Following March 22 Crash in Rochester

Rochester police confirm Rashad Pearsall died at Strong Memorial Hospital. Pearsall was one of two men who suffered life-threatening injuries in the wreck.

