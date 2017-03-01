Man Arrested, Rochester Police Cruiser Battered Following 'Low-Speed Chase'
New York State police have arrested the man suspected of leading police on several low-speed car chases, including one Wednesday morning. Osman Serbetci, 44, of Chili, was captured Wednesday morning off North Clinton Avenue after he drove his car into a Rochester police cruiser.
