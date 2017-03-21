Lawmakers push for music, video tax credit a la film credit
A similar measure was vetoed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last year with the governor saying it should be part of budget negotiations, so now a bi-partisan coalition of lawmakers is urging leadership to consider a $25 million tax credit for music studios, and just as notably, video game developers - many of whom are incubated in New York State colleges and universities but drift away to the West Coast. "We urge Governor Cuomo to become a gamer," said Rochester-area GOP Sen. Richard Funke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gorsuch: He will be a great Supreme Court Justice.
|9 min
|IescapedNY
|4
|Mark c die
|15 min
|John
|4
|FBI & NSA: TRUMP Is a Full Of Sh..
|16 min
|IescapedNY
|6
|Brighton High School Principal Named "Principal...
|2 hr
|Bruce popper
|10
|Trumps Owes Mr Obama an Apology
|5 hr
|IescapedNY
|11
|We Just Had our 2016 Taxes Done
|6 hr
|Bruce popper
|5
|Stephen Hawking Slams Trump's Environmental Policy
|7 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC