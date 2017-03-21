Lawmakers push for music, video tax credit a la film credit

A similar measure was vetoed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last year with the governor saying it should be part of budget negotiations, so now a bi-partisan coalition of lawmakers is urging leadership to consider a $25 million tax credit for music studios, and just as notably, video game developers - many of whom are incubated in New York State colleges and universities but drift away to the West Coast. "We urge Governor Cuomo to become a gamer," said Rochester-area GOP Sen. Richard Funke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.