Law and Order: Rochester man accused of stealing more than $1K, Bank...
Kristopher Martin Driffill , 37, of Norwich Drive, Rochester, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny. Driffill was arrested at 2:46 a.m. on March 11 on Park Road in Batavia following an investigation into an incident in the Town of Batavia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schwarzenegger Skewers Trump Over Low Approval ...
|23 min
|IescapedNY
|1
|Trumps Owes Mr Obama an Apology
|43 min
|IescapedNY
|10
|Stephen Hawking Slams Trump's Environmental Policy
|46 min
|IescapedNY
|1
|FBI & NSA: TRUMP Is a Full Of Sh..
|1 hr
|Theo Jefferson
|2
|Trump Having a Bad Day?
|1 hr
|Theo Jefferson
|10
|Paranoid tRump, I know who bugged you
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|4
|Brighton High School Principal Named "Principal...
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC