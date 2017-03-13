Law and Order: Deputy follows tire tr...

Law and Order: Deputy follows tire tracks in snow after finding fire hydrant damaged by car

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Batavian

John Eric Jaszko, Jr. , 31, of Kelsey Road, Batavia, is charged with DWI, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, refusal to take breath test, driving left of pavement markings, inadequate headlamps. At 12:50 a.m., Deputy Ryan Young discovered at property damage accident at 3599 Galloway Road where a fire hydrant was sheared off and laying by the side of the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thank God it was Trump! 1 hr iescapedNY 4
zippy 1 hr iescapedNY 2
Rochester TOPIX is Equal in SPAM to Utica 2 hr iescapedNY 6
Florida ieny y do u post here 4 hr Bruce popper 1
Is Trump Capable of Telling the Truth 4 hr iescapedNY 5
166 Closings & Delays. 4 hr Bruce popper 3
How's The Winter Storm? 6 hr THE epidemic 4
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,889 • Total comments across all topics: 279,551,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC