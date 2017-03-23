Klein Takes the Next Step

Klein Takes the Next Step

Klein Steel, a Rochester, N.Y., service center, has ventured into first-step manufacturing and kitting with its new automated sawing line. By Dan Markham , Senior Editor Last summer, Klein Steel opened a new hub to house a one-of-a-kind, highly automated sawing and production line, pushing the service center's processing capabilities to new heights.

