Judge censured for conduct in high-profile Rochester murder case

The state Commission on Judicial Conduct has determined that a Monroe County State Supreme Court Justice James J. Piampiano should be censured for talking to the media after declaring a mistrial in a high-profile Rochester murder case, and subsequently threatening to handcuff and jail a prosecutor for attempting to address him as Piampiano granted a defense motion to dismiss a murder charge against Charles Tan , a Cornell University student who shot his father in the face in 2015. In a determination dated March 13 and released Monday morning, the judicial watchdog entity found that Piampiano should receive censure, which is one degree of sanction up from being admonished.

