Judge censured for conduct in high-profile Rochester murder case

The state Commission on Judicial Conduct has determined that a Monroe County State Supreme Court Justice James J. Piampiano should be censured for talking to the media after declaring a mistrial in a high-profile Rochester murder case, and subsequently threatening to handcuff and jail a prosecutor for attempting to address him as Piampiano granted a defense motion to dismiss a murder charge against Charles Tan , a Cornell University student who shot his father in the face in 2015. In a determination dated March 13 and released Monday morning, the judicial watchdog entity found that Piampiano should receive censure, which is one degree of sanction up from being admonished.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.