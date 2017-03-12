Jewish Community Centers threatened in Wis., N.Y.
Jewish Community Centers threatened in Wis., N.Y. Jewish centers in two cities again targeted with emailed bomb threats. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ndqaDI The JCC in Brighton was shut down because of a bomb threat on Sunday morning, March 12, 2017.
